Qantas Domestic CEO: 'We've made massive progress with fleet upgrades'
Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We've made massive progress with fleet upgrades", adding the capability the airline will have with A350, A321 and A220 aircraft "give us a lot of opportunities". Mr Svensson noted: "It's about the capability we get from the aircraft that allows us to try different things", noting an A321XLR aircraft "can easily get up to Asia from Australia", adding "which is something you can't do with a [Boeing 737]". He noted "We want growth and everyone in the industry wants growth".
Background ✨
Qantas Group reported taking delivery of 18 aircraft in H1FY2026, including two A321XLRs for Qantas Airways and four A220s for QantasLink, and flagged accelerated deliveries with a further 30 aircraft due over the next 18 months.1 Qantas ordered an additional 20 A321XLRs, taking the total to 48, with some configured with lie-flat business seats, and targeted seven XLRs in operation by end-FY2026.2