Qantas Domestic CEO: 'We've made massive progress with fleet upgrades'

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We've made massive progress with fleet upgrades", adding the capability the airline will have with A350, A321 and A220 aircraft "give us a lot of opportunities". Mr Svensson noted: "It's about the capability we get from the aircraft that allows us to try different things", noting an A321XLR aircraft "can easily get up to Asia from Australia", adding "which is something you can't do with a [Boeing 737]". He noted "We want growth and everyone in the industry wants growth".