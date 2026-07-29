Qantas Domestic CEO: ‘We’re not going to attract everyone’ to Project Sunrise
Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "I'm super excited" for Project Sunrise. Mr Svensson noted business travel is a "big thing", adding: "We're not going to attract everyone".
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