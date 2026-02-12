Loading
12-Feb-2026 10:59 AM

Qantas confirms scheduled reopening date for Cloncurry Airport

Qantas Airways confirmed (11-Feb-2026) Cloncurry Airport is scheduled to remain closed until 15-Feb-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport closed to facilitate runway repairs following rainfall damage in early Jan-2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced an AUD38 million recovery package for the Cloncurry region, with AUD11.5 million allocated specifically for urgent airport repairs following the "catastrophic" runway damage caused by monsoonal rainfall in early Jan-2026, and highlighted the need for rapid restoration to support local industry and connectivity1 2.

