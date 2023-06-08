Qantas and Jetstar to operate domestic services at Western Sydney Airport

Australia's Government welcomed (08-Jun-2023) Qantas Airways and Jetstar Airways as the first airlines to commit to operating domestic services at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. The agreement is expected to facilitate 25,000 services handling over four million passengers p/a and supporting 700 jobs. The airport remains on track to commence operations by late 2026, having passed the halfway completion mark. [more - original PR]