Qantas Airways to wet lease two A330s from Finnair
Qantas Airways announced (19-May-2023) plans to enter a wet lease agreement with Finnair. Under the arrangement, Finnair A330 aircraft will operate selected Qantas flights between Sydney and Singapore from late Oct-2023 and all flights between Sydney and Bangkok from late Mar-2024. For the first two-and-a-half years of the agreement, flights will be operated by Finnair pilots and cabin crew, with customers continuing to receive Qantas' inflight food and beverage service, amenities, inflight entertainment and baggage allowance. From late 2025, two Finnair A330s will be dry leased, operating for up to three years with Qantas pilots and cabin crew. [more - original PR - AIPA] [more - original PR - Qantas Airways] [more - original PR - Finnair]