Qantas Airways donates one Fokker 100 to HARS Museum
Qantas Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (19-Feb-2026) it donated one Fokker 100 (VH-NHO) to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) Museum in Parkes. The jet will serve as a tourist attraction in regional New South Wales following delivery from Perth. The carrier is retiring its Fokker 100 fleet as it takes delivery of Embraer E190 equipment.
Background ✨
QantasLink selected the Embraer E190 as the preferred replacement for its Fokker 100 fleet at Network Aviation, with up to 14 E190s to be introduced from late 2026 and four A320s from Jetstar Asia accelerating F100 retirements. QantasLink planned a multi-million AUD fleet upgrade, including WiFi and cabin refurbishments, alongside a broader group-wide renewal involving over 200 new aircraft orders1 2.