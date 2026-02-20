Qantas Airways donates one Fokker 100 to HARS Museum

Qantas Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (19-Feb-2026) it donated one Fokker 100 (VH-NHO) to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) Museum in Parkes. The jet will serve as a tourist attraction in regional New South Wales following delivery from Perth. The carrier is retiring its Fokker 100 fleet as it takes delivery of Embraer E190 equipment.