8-Nov-2024 11:27 AM
Qantas Airways confirms plans to launch Brisbane-Palau service in Dec-2024
Qantas Airways confirmed (08-Nov-2024) plans to launch weekly Brisbane-Palau service with Boeing 737 equipment on 07-Dec-2024. The service will mark the carrier's fifth international route to launch from Queensland in the last 12 months, following the recent commencement of Brisbane services to Vanuatu and Manila. The 'Palau Paradise Express' service will operate as part of a contract with Australia's Government. As previously reported by CAPA, Nauru Airlines plans to suspend Brisbane-Palau service in Nov-2024, following completion of its contract to establish the route. [more - original PR]