8-Apr-2026 11:19 AM
Qantas Airways confirms flight schedule changes between Australia and France
Air France-KLM announced (08-Apr-2026) Qantas Airways plans to temporarily adjust its flight schedule between Australia and France, in response to "the current geopolitical situation". The Sydney-Perth-Paris CDG service has been adjusted as follows:
- From 20-Apr-2026 to 17-May-2026: Northbound frequencies from Sydney and Perth will connect in Singapore. Southbound frequencies from Paris CDG to Perth and Sydney have not been changed;
- From 18-May-2026 to 26-Jul-2026: Both northbound and southbound frequencies will operate between Sydney, Perth and Paris CDG with a connection in Singapore. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas Airways confirmed it continued to reroute its Perth-London Heathrow service through Singapore due to conflict in the Middle East, stating it was "closely monitoring the evolving situation" for further impacts.1