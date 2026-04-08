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8-Apr-2026 11:19 AM

Qantas Airways confirms flight schedule changes between Australia and France

Air France-KLM announced (08-Apr-2026) Qantas Airways plans to temporarily adjust its flight schedule between Australia and France, in response to "the current geopolitical situation". The Sydney-Perth-Paris CDG service has been adjusted as follows:

Background ✨

Qantas Airways confirmed it continued to reroute its Perth-London Heathrow service through Singapore due to conflict in the Middle East, stating it was "closely monitoring the evolving situation" for further impacts.1

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