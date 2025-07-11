11-Jul-2025 10:25 AM
Qantas Airways and Air France-KLM expand partnership
Qantas Airways and Air France-KLM expanded (10-Jul-2025) an existing partnership to improve air connectivity between Australia and Europe. Details include:
- Air France will codeshare on the Qantas Perth-Paris CDG service;
- Air France will establish Tokyo Haneda Airport as a new connection point for Air France and Qantas services from 01-Jul-2026, complementing existing services at Singapore Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport. Passengers transiting via these three connection points can transfer to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Darwin and Perth on Qantas services;
- Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will codeshare on the Qantas Darwin-Singapore service;
- The carriers will introduce an enhanced loyalty cooperation, with Air France-KLM Flying Blue members able to redeem miles for Qantas first class. Flying Blue members with 'Ultimate' status will be able to access Qantas first class lounges.