Qanot Sharq Airlines to launch Tashkent-New York service from Apr-2026

Qanot Sharq Airlines previously scheduled multiple international additions from Tashkent, including twice weekly Shanghai Pudong from 04-Jul-2025 and planned twice weekly Frankfurt from 31-Mar-2026, as per its Telegram updates and OAG data.1 2 Uzbekistan Airways had progressively increased Tashkent-New York JFK frequencies over time, including an increase from three to four times weekly from 12-Aug-2022.3