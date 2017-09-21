Loading
21-Sep-2017 4:45 PM

QAL CEO: Aug-2017 traffic results across the group showed a consistent upward trend

Queensland Airports Limited (QAL) CEO Chris Mills commented (20-Sep-2017) Aug-2017 traffic results across the group showed a consistent upward trend. Mr Mills noted: "Melbourne is a growing market for Townsville, and the number of additional passengers coming into the region has obvious flow on benefits for the local economy". QAL will proceed with plans to upgrade and expand Gold Coast Airport and Townsville Airport as they are operating above capacity during peak periods. [more - original PR]

