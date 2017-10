CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (12-Oct-2017) any projections regarding China's aviation and tourism market are "likely to be an underestimate". Mr Harbison said "ripples" from the growing Chinese international segment are gradually spreading to other regions. Citing Australia as an example, Mr Harbison said China is challenging New Zealand as the country's largest tourist market.