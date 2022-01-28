28-Jan-2022 10:12 AM
Priority Pass adds 183 lounges and experiences to global airport network in 2021
Priority Pass reported (27-Jan-2022) it added 183 airport lounges and experiences to its global network in 2021, including the following highlights:
- 134 new premium lounges, including the Ambaar Club lounge at Campinas Viracopos Airport;
- 49 new experiences, including;
- Sleeping pods at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, New York LaGuardia Airport and Bahrain International Airport;
- Nine new spas at airports including Istanbul Airport, Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport;
- Gaming experience at Los Angeles International Airport. [more - original PR]