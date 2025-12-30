PPL Polish Airports to invest over EUR1bn in CPK Airport
PPL Polish Airports and Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) signed (15-Dec-2025) an investment agreement regarding the construction of CPK Airport on 11-Dec-2025. PPL is expected to invest approximately PLN4.6 billion (EUR1.09 billion) in the project by 2032 and will be able to acquire up to 100% of the shares. CPK Airport is scheduled to commence operations in 2032, featuring two parallel runways with capacity of 34 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
CPK received immediate enforceability for its location decision, allowing it to begin construction permit applications, with terminal construction scheduled to start in 2026 and the airport to become operational by the end of 2032. Procurement for landside buildings and major infrastructure agreements are planned for 2026, while the underground railway station and tunnel are expected to be completed by 20291.