PPL Polish Airports to invest over EUR1bn in CPK Airport

PPL Polish Airports and Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) signed (15-Dec-2025) an investment agreement regarding the construction of CPK Airport on 11-Dec-2025. PPL is expected to invest approximately PLN4.6 billion (EUR1.09 billion) in the project by 2032 and will be able to acquire up to 100% of the shares. CPK Airport is scheduled to commence operations in 2032, featuring two parallel runways with capacity of 34 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]