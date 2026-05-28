Portugal prioritises aviation in national development strategy

Portugal's Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Miguel Pinto Luz stressed (27-May-2026) the Portuguese Government's commitment to place aviation at the centre of Portugal's development priorities. Mr Pinto Luz said: "We see [aviation] as a part of a broader strategic system that connects airports, airlines, air traffic management, sustainability, aerospace systems, space, industrial capability and at the end of the day, talent". Mr Pinto Luz stated that the sale of a stake in TAP Air Portugal will be followed by a new Lisbon airport, the expansion of Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport and investment in Portugal's air traffic control system. The new Lisbon Luís de Camões Airport is expected to become operational by 2037, with a capacity of 100 million passengers p/a by 2050. Mr Pinto Luz added: "The airport will begin with two runways and the capacity for approximately 90 to 95 movements per hour, with future expansion potential up to four runways". [more - Aviation Week]