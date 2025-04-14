Loading
14-Apr-2025 5:42 PM

Porter Airlines 'quite comfortable with its business model' despite slowing growth: CFO

Porter Airlines EVP and CFO Rob Palmer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) the carrier is "quite comfortable with its business model". Mr Palmer said the carrier has gone through "significant growth" in the last couple of years, however noted: "As we go forward, that growth is slowing, relatively speaking". Mr Palmer maintained Porter's business model is "quite resilient" offering a product that "people are attracted to".

