16-Jun-2026 3:21 PM
Porter Airlines launches commercial operations at Montreal Metropolitan Airport
Porter Airlines announced (15-Jun-2026) the following network expansion from MET - Montreal Metropolitan Airport, marking the airport's commencement of commercial operations:
- Montreal Metropolitan-St John's: Seasonal seven times weekly service from 15-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Billy Bishop Toronto City: 27 times weekly from 15-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Toronto Pearson: 20 times weekly from 15-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Vancouver: 14 times weekly from 15-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Edmonton: Seven times weekly from 16-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Calgary: Seven times weekly from 17-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Halifax: 14 times weekly from 17-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Charlottetown: Seasonal seven times weekly from 18-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Winnipeg: Seasonal seven times weekly from 18-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Moncton: Seasonal seven times weekly from 19-Jun-2026;
- Montreal Metropolitan-Hamilton: 14 times weekly from 22-Jun-2026.
Porter will serve Montreal Metropolitan Airport with 78 seat Dash 8-400 and 132 seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. [more - original PR - Porter Airlines] [more - original PR - MET - Montreal Metropolitan Airport]