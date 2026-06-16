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    16-Jun-2026 3:21 PM

    Porter Airlines launches commercial operations at Montreal Metropolitan Airport

    Porter Airlines announced (15-Jun-2026) the following network expansion from MET - Montreal Metropolitan Airport, marking the airport's commencement of commercial operations:

    Porter will serve Montreal Metropolitan Airport with 78 seat Dash 8-400 and 132 seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. [more - original PR - Porter Airlines] [more - original PR - MET - Montreal Metropolitan Airport]

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