Porter Airlines EVP: Regulatory constraints contribute to supply chain issues
Porter Airlines EVP and CFO Rob Palmer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, reported (03-Apr-2025) regulatory constraints on the approval of alternative aircraft parts. Mr Palmer said: "What we are seeing in Canada at least, if this one isn't available and there is an alternative here, a legitimate safe alternative, it is taking a long time for regulatory to approve a new part, continuing to constrain the supply chain".