Loading
11-Apr-2025 4:59 PM

Porter Airlines EVP: Regulatory constraints contribute to supply chain issues

Porter Airlines EVP and CFO Rob Palmer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, reported (03-Apr-2025) regulatory constraints on the approval of alternative aircraft parts. Mr Palmer said: "What we are seeing in Canada at least, if this one isn't available and there is an alternative here, a legitimate safe alternative, it is taking a long time for regulatory to approve a new part, continuing to constrain the supply chain".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More