Port of Seattle adopts facial recognition principles to ensure facial recognition transparency

Port of Seattle announced (11-Dec-2019) it is the first port in the US to adopt principles ensuring transparency of public facing facial recognition. Principles include:

Justified: Biometrics to be used only for a clear and intended purpose and not for surveillance on large groups;

Voluntary: Reasonable alternatives should be provided for US citizens not wishing to participate;

Private: Data should be stored for no longer than required;

Equitable: The technology should be reasonably accurate and systems should be in place to treat issues;

Transparent: Biometrics use should be communicated to visitors and travellers;

Lawful: Use of biometrics should comply with all laws. Reports on the technology should also be made public to ensure accountability;

Ethical: Port staff and partners should act ethically when deploying technology or handling biometric data.

Commissioners created a working group and will develop the principles into policies that can be enforced and measured, effective 31-Mar-2020. Commissioners also clarified that no biometric technology will be implemented at Port facilities until Commissioners formally consider working group recommendations and develop policy by 30-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]