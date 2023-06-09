Polish Government approves New Central Polish Airport master plan

New Central Polish Airport received (08-Jun-2023) approval from Poland's Ministry of Infrastructure for its master plan for development until the end of 2060. Highlights of the plan include:

Two parallel runways and a terminal with capacity to handle 40 million passengers p/a upon launch in 2028;

Total site area of 2150 hectares on launch;

Three parallel runways and terminal with capacity to handle 65 million passengers p/a in 2060;

Site area extended to 3900 hectares by 2060.

As previously reported by CAPA, Foster+Partner will handle the design of the airport. [more - original PR - Polish]