9-Jun-2023 11:02 AM
Polish Government approves New Central Polish Airport master plan
New Central Polish Airport received (08-Jun-2023) approval from Poland's Ministry of Infrastructure for its master plan for development until the end of 2060. Highlights of the plan include:
- Two parallel runways and a terminal with capacity to handle 40 million passengers p/a upon launch in 2028;
- Total site area of 2150 hectares on launch;
- Three parallel runways and terminal with capacity to handle 65 million passengers p/a in 2060;
- Site area extended to 3900 hectares by 2060.
As previously reported by CAPA, Foster+Partner will handle the design of the airport. [more - original PR - Polish]