Policy in Canada 'stifling' air connectivity: IATA regional VP Americas

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "There's something that's not working, the amount of money [Canadian] airports have to pay [is about] CAD400 million [USD292.4 million] a year. Where is it going? Back into the airport system? No, it's going into national coffers in most cases". Mr Cerdá added: "It seems that the industry in Canada is being held accountable to subsidise and pay for other things… You want to stimulate more connectivity, but what you're doing is you're stifling it, in a country that is so heavily dependent on air connectivity".