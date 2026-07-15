Pittsburgh, Edmonton airports sign five year sister airport cooperation agreement
Pittsburgh International Airport, via its official Blue Sky News publication, announced (13-Jul-2026) it signed a five year sister airport cooperation agreement with Edmonton International Airport, facilitating the exchange of ideas and insights on projects which improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact and enhance passenger experience. In addition to operational collaboration, the agreement also promotes "the advantages of doing business at both airports", highlighting opportunities for airlines, cargo operators and commercial partners to expand economic development opportunities in each region. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Pittsburgh International Airport advanced its infrastructure and commercial platform, including a 10-year lease of its 77,800sqft Cargo four facility to Skyport Prague, with operations expected from 2Q20261. It also progressed its USD1.7 billion new terminal programme with public trials involving nearly 2000 volunteers and stakeholders, and opened the facility via a ribbon-cutting and community event2 3. Edmonton Airports previously signed a five-year sister airport agreement with Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson focused on air service development, sustainability, innovation and commercial development4.