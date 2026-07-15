Pittsburgh, Edmonton airports sign five year sister airport cooperation agreement

Pittsburgh International Airport, via its official Blue Sky News publication, announced (13-Jul-2026) it signed a five year sister airport cooperation agreement with Edmonton International Airport, facilitating the exchange of ideas and insights on projects which improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact and enhance passenger experience. In addition to operational collaboration, the agreement also promotes "the advantages of doing business at both airports", highlighting opportunities for airlines, cargo operators and commercial partners to expand economic development opportunities in each region. [more - original PR]