Pittsburgh International Airport hosts ribbon cutting, open house event for new terminal

Pittsburgh International Airport, via its Blue Sky News publication, announced (11-Oct-2025) it held a ribbon cutting and community open house event for its new terminal. The USD1.7 billion project broke ground in 2021 and created an estimated 14,300 jobs, alongside USD2.5 billion in economic activity and over USD1 billion in direct labour income. The terminal is designed to facilitate continued air service expansion - with the airport increasing its nonstop destination network from 36 to 61 over the past decade whilst expanding its airline count from seven to 15. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]