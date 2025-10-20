Phnom Penh Techo Takmao Airport reports 31 airlines and 44 routes since Sep-2025 opening

Phnom Penh Techo Takhmao International Airport commenced operations on 09-Sep-2025, replacing Phnom Penh International Airport, with all commercial services gradually relocated to the new facility. The airport is designed for a capacity of 13 million passengers per year in its first phase, and Cambodia Airport Investment Company appointed partners including VINCI Airports, Lagardere Travel Retail, Newrest and SIA Engineering to manage operations and services1 2.