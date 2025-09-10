Phnom Penh Techo Takhmao International Airport opens for commercial operations
Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation announced (09-Sep-2025) Air Cambodia operated the inaugural service from Guangzhou to Phnom Penh Techo Takhmao International Airport, marking the launch of commercial operations at the airport. The airport will have capacity for 13 million passengers p/a in its first phase and will replace Phnom Penh International Airport, with all commercial services to be gradually relocated to Techo Takhmao. Cambodia Airport Investment Company appointed partners including VINCI Airports, Lagardere Travel Retail, Newrest and SIA Engineering to manage operations, retail, catering and aircraft maintenance at the airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Government of Cambodia mandated the transfer of all flight operations from Phnom Penh International Airport to Techo Takhmao International Airport from 09-Sep-2025, with airlines such as Bangkok Airways relocating their services accordingly1. The airport was scheduled to open on 09-Jul-2025, but the start date was postponed to 09-Sep-2025 due to incomplete work identified during an expert assessment2.