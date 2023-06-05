Philippines DoT and MIAA submit joint proposal for Manila Airport PPP project

Philippines Department of Transportation (DoT), via its official Facebook account, announced (02-Jun-2023) it submitted a joint proposal with Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to the National Economic and Development Authority board for approval of the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) solicited public private partnership (PPP) project. The project aims to increase the airport's capacity and reduce waiting and processing times through more modern facilities and better connectivity between terminals. The government will require a private concessionaire to invest in modern air traffic control equipment, rehabilitate runways and taxiways and improve existing terminal facilities. The private concessionaire will have 15 years to operate the airport and recover its investment. DoT secretary Jaime Bautista stated: "Cebu and Clark have shown that when given the chance, private companies can provide excellent airport services to Filipino travellers and visitors to the Philippines". Mr Bautista added: "With this project, it is our goal that travelers to and from Manila, our country's main international gateway, also benefit from the improvements in efficiency and service that world class airport operators and investors can bring". The solicited and unsolicited modes are strategies being undertaken by DoT and MIAA with the assistance of their transaction advisor, the Asian Development Bank.