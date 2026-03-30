Philippines AirAsia and AirAsia to relocate international operations to NAIA T1

Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s terminal rationalisation continued, with the airport listing Philippines AirAsia’s international services and AirAsia moving from Terminal three to Terminal one, while several foreign carriers shifted from Terminal one to Terminal three; Japan Airlines was also scheduled to move to Terminal one from 01-Apr-20261. Authorities previously indicated Terminal one would house LCC international services, while Terminal three would be for full service international carriers, alongside plans for a new Terminal four by mid 20262.