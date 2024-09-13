13-Sep-2024 10:28 AM
Philippine Airlines to explore services from Western Sydney Airport: VP
Philippine Airlines VP revenue management and commercial planning Alex Featherstone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the carrier would "explore" the potential of launching services to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport as it "gets closer to operation". Mr Featherstone said the airport's proximity to the Filipino diaspora in Sydney could be a beneficial to the carrier.