Philippine Airlines to explore services from Western Sydney Airport: VP

Philippine Airlines VP revenue management and commercial planning Alex Featherstone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the carrier would "explore" the potential of launching services to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport as it "gets closer to operation". Mr Featherstone said the airport's proximity to the Filipino diaspora in Sydney could be a beneficial to the carrier.

