Philippine Airlines signs MoU with Boeing to acquire up to 20 787-10s from 2031
Philippine Airlines (PAL) signed (20-Jul-2026) an MoU with Boeing to acquire 15 787-10s, including purchase rights for five additional aircraft. The agreement marks PAL's first Boeing aircraft order since 2007. The airline expects to take delivery of the aircraft between 2031 and 2034. PAL also signed an agreement with GE Aerospace for GEnx-1B engines that will power the 787-10s. PAL CEO Richard Nuttall stated most of the new aircraft will replace roughly equal numbers of 777-300ERs and A330-300s in the carrier's current fleet. Mr Nuttall added: "If you look at our current medium-haul and long-haul aircraft, they gradually get to the end of their second 12-year period in that time". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - GE Aerospace] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Philippine Airlines agreed a purchase-and-leaseback with BOC Aviation for two A350-1000s on long term leases, with the first delivery scheduled for Dec-2025.1 PAL prepared to introduce 22 aircraft, starting with a 382-seat A350-1000 before end-2025, with eight A350-1000s and 13 A321neo regional aircraft due from 2026 onwards.2 PAL also began taking five additional 180-seat A320s, with one more due in 2025 and three in 2026.3