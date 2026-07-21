Philippine Airlines signs MoU with Boeing to acquire up to 20 787-10s from 2031

Philippine Airlines agreed a purchase-and-leaseback with BOC Aviation for two A350-1000s on long term leases, with the first delivery scheduled for Dec-2025.1 PAL prepared to introduce 22 aircraft, starting with a 382-seat A350-1000 before end-2025, with eight A350-1000s and 13 A321neo regional aircraft due from 2026 onwards.2 PAL also began taking five additional 180-seat A320s, with one more due in 2025 and three in 2026.3