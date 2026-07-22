Philippine Airlines signs MoU with Airbus for nine additional A350-1000 aircraft

Philippine Airlines’ A350-1000 programme progressed with the delivery of its first aircraft from Toulouse, after BOC Aviation agreed a purchase-and-leaseback for two A350-1000s on long term leases, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, with first delivery scheduled for Dec-20251 2. PAL later received its second A350-1000 and deployed it on Manila-Toronto, while its first A350-1000 operated Manila-New York JFK3 4.