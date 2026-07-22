Philippine Airlines signs MoU with Airbus for nine additional A350-1000 aircraft
Philippine Airlines (PAL) signed (21-Jul-2026) an MoU with Airbus to acquire nine additional A350-1000 aircraft, with purchase rights for five more. PAL currently operates two A350-1000 on long haul services, including from Manila to New York and Toronto. Seven more aircraft from the initial order placed in 2023 are expected to be delivered by 2028. The airline expects the second batch of A350-1000s to be delivered from 2034 to 2036. PAL also signed an MoU with Rolls-Royce for 18 Trent XWB-97 engines to power the nine A350-1000 aircraft. The Trent XWB-97 is the exclusive engine for the A350. The MoU includes engines for up to five aircraft covered by PAL's purchase rights. A proposal for Rolls-Royce's TotalCare service, which will cover the health and maintenance of the fleet, has also been signed. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Rolls Royce] [more - Aviation Week] [more - Aviation Week - II]
Background ✨
Philippine Airlines’ A350-1000 programme progressed with the delivery of its first aircraft from Toulouse, after BOC Aviation agreed a purchase-and-leaseback for two A350-1000s on long term leases, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, with first delivery scheduled for Dec-20251 2. PAL later received its second A350-1000 and deployed it on Manila-Toronto, while its first A350-1000 operated Manila-New York JFK3 4.