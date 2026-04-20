20-Apr-2026 12:14 PM
Philippine Airlines announces new rules for power banks
Philippine Airlines announced (17-Apr-2026) the following rules will apply to power bank use on all services, effective immediately:
- Passengers will not be permitted to place power banks in checked baggage or in overhead bins;
- Power banks must be carried with passengers at all times, or placed in the seat pocket or under the seat;
- Only power banks up to 100Wh are allowed;
- Power banks must have a clearly indicated capacity label;
- A maximum of two power banks per passenger is permitted;
- Each power bank must be packed individually to prevent short circuits;
- Charging of power banks is strictly prohibited throughout the flight. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ICAO introduced new global restrictions from 27-Mar-2026, including a limit of two power banks per passenger and a prohibition on inflight charging, while allowing crew use for operational needs.1 Singapore’s CAA planned restrictions from 15-Apr-2026, limiting passengers to two power banks and barring onboard charging and use to charge devices.2 Southwest set a one-per-passenger, 100Wh limit from 20-Apr-2026, banning overhead-bin stowage and in-seat recharging.3