Philippine Airlines announces new rules for power banks

ICAO introduced new global restrictions from 27-Mar-2026, including a limit of two power banks per passenger and a prohibition on inflight charging, while allowing crew use for operational needs.1 Singapore’s CAA planned restrictions from 15-Apr-2026, limiting passengers to two power banks and barring onboard charging and use to charge devices.2 Southwest set a one-per-passenger, 100Wh limit from 20-Apr-2026, banning overhead-bin stowage and in-seat recharging.3