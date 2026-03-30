30-Mar-2026 11:48 AM
ICAO adopts new restrictions on lithium battery power banks
ICAO announced (27-Mar-2026) the following new restrictions for lithium battery power banks, effective 27-Mar-2026:
- Limit of two devices per passenger;
- Charging during flights is prohibited;
- Crew will be able to continue to carry and use power banks, in line with the operational requirements of aircraft. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airlines and regulators had already tightened passenger power-bank rules ahead of the ICAO change, typically banning in-flight use and charging and requiring carriage in cabin baggage only, often with limits of two units per passenger and discouraging overhead-bin stowage1 2 3. EASA also issued a Safety Information Bulletin urging airlines to reinforce passenger communications and staff training due to increased lithium-battery safety events onboard4.