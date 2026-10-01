Peru MTC announces investments to modernise multiple airports

Aeropuertos del Peru general manager Evans Avendaño said it planned up to USD800 million for new terminals at Chiclayo, Piura, Cajamarca and Trujillo in 2028, within a USD2 billion terminal programme, plus USD600 million for runway renovations network-wide.1 IATA regional VP for the Americas Peter Cerdá urged a secondary-airport development plan and highlighted potential for direct international services from Iquitos and Trujillo.2