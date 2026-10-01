Peru MTC announces investments to modernise multiple airports
Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) announced (30-Sep-2026) plans to modernise Chiclayo Cornel Ruiz Airport, Piura Airport, Trujillo Carlos Martínez de Pinillos Airport and Cajamarca Airport. Investments will aim to expand terminal capacity, improve passenger services and meet projected growth of air transport in the regions. The combined investment for the Piura, Trujillo and Cajamarca airports represents approximately USD280 million. In Chiclayo, a "comprehensive transformation" is planned with an investment of USD440 million. The project envisions a phased implementation and, as a first stage, improvements to access roads and complementary infrastructure, with an approximate investment of USD45 million. The investments are in addition to those planned for the rehabilitation runways at Pucallpa Airport and Iquitos Coronel FAP Francisco Secada Airport, totaling approximately USD266 million. The projects will improve airside infrastructure, extend the runways' lifespan and enhance the safety and continuity of air operations. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Aeropuertos del Peru general manager Evans Avendaño said it planned up to USD800 million for new terminals at Chiclayo, Piura, Cajamarca and Trujillo in 2028, within a USD2 billion terminal programme, plus USD600 million for runway renovations network-wide.1 IATA regional VP for the Americas Peter Cerdá urged a secondary-airport development plan and highlighted potential for direct international services from Iquitos and Trujillo.2