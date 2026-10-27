Perth Airport reveals concept designs for new terminal project

Perth Airport revealed (26-Oct-2026) concept designs for a new terminal, the centrepiece of its broader multibillion AUD 'One Airport' transformation programme to consolidate flight services into one central precinct. The designs were developed in partnership with Woods Bagot. The 159,000sqm terminal will feature 22 new contact gates capable of handling a variety of widebody and narrowbody aircraft, including swing gates which can switch between international and domestic operations. The overall project aims to support passenger growth at the airport, which is projected to grow from 18.4 million passengers in FY2026 to 30.8 million by FY2046. The new terminal will house automated check-in and bag drop technology, approximately 10,000sqm of new retail, dining and hospitality offerings, sensory rooms and multi-faith rooms, a playground, parent rooms and more. The airport generates approximately AUD6.6 billion (USD4.63 billion) in annual economic benefit to Western Australia, with the project expected to increase this to approximately AUD18 billion (USD12.62 billion) by 2046. [more - original PR]