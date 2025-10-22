Loading
Perth Airport invites public comment on preliminary draft MDP for new terminal

Perth Airport released (21-Oct-2025) the preliminary draft major development plan (MDP) for its new terminal for public review and comment. CEO Jason Waters stated: "With the passenger journey at the top of mind we will create a seamless and intuitive terminal experience for all passengers whether they are starting their journey, transferring or returning home. Its sustainable design and proven best-in-class technology will also drive new levels of efficiency for our airline partners". Mr Waters added: "The new terminal infrastructure will include an expansion to the international terminal and a new domestic terminal all of which will seamlessly connect with the current Terminal 1 allowing passengers to cross between existing and new facilities". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Perth Airport's Master Plan 2026 set out a multi-billion dollar investment programme including a new runway, car parks, a hotel, and the expansion of both Terminal 1 International and new domestic terminal facilities, with projections for passenger numbers to grow from 17.5 million in FY2025 to 30.8 million by FY2046 and airport-generated jobs to almost triple by 20461.

