Perth Airport releases Master Plan 2026 for public comment

Perth Airport released (30-Sep-2025) its Master Plan 2026 for public comment. The plan forecasts the number of direct and indirect jobs generated by the airport will almost triple from 27,300 in 2024 to 75,400 by 2046. It also projects the airport's annual economic contribution to Western Australia's economy will increase from AUD6.2 billion (USD4.1 billion) in 2024 to AUD17 billion (USD11.2 billion) in 2046. The plan outlines a "multi-billion dollar" investment programme to deliver:

Two multi-storey car parks and improvements to the road network;

An expansion of Terminal 2;

A 237 room hotel to be operated by Accor;

A new 3000m runway located parallel to the existing main runway;

An expansion of Terminal 1 International and new domestic terminal facilities for Qantas Group operations;

operations; The plan also forecasts that between FY2025 and FY2046: Annual passenger numbers will grow from 17.5 million to 30.8 million; Annual aircraft movements will increase from 160,800 to 222,800; Domestic and international air freight could grow from 138,000 tonnes to between 164,000 and 269,000 tonnes. [more - original PR]

