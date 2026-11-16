Perth Airport confirms public opening date for P1 Transport Hub

Perth Airport announced (16-Nov-2026) plans to open its new P1 Transport Hub to the public on 18-Nov-2026. It will become the main access point for Terminal 1, replacing the forecourt road and the T1 Short Term Car Park. As previously reported by CAPA, the hub will host passenger pick-up and drop-off, taxis, rideshare services, accessible parking and more than 1700 parking bays in one location. It features 70% more pick-up and drop-off bays than the existing T1 area. The Express pick-up and drop-off area outside Terminal 2 will remain open. T2 taxi and rideshare pick-ups will move to the P1 Ground Level, creating one transport hub for both terminals. [more - original PR]