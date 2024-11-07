Loading
Pegasus Airlines sustainability director: Our targets rely on SAF

Pegasus Airlines general counsel and sustainability director Ali Uzun, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "Our targets rely on SAF, we don't see any other option". Mr Uzun said: "We're best positioned to absorb the cost of decarbonisation, but we won't be able to absorb all of the costs". He added: "Our fuel burn is our highest cost group, we always aim to reduce this".

