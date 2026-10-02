Pegasus Airlines completes acquisition of CSA Czech Airlines and Smartwings Group

Pegasus Airlines completed (01-Oct-2026) acquisition of CSA Czech Airlines and Smartwings Group, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of customary closing conditions. Smartwings will continue to operate under its brand, maintaining day to day operations, customer relationships and service delivery, while gaining new opportunities for innovation and development. The acquisition will bring together Pegasus Airlines' international footprint, operational expertise and low cost model with Smartwings' position and established presence in Central and Eastern Europe's leisure market to create a stronger platform for long term success and greater value for customers, employees and business partners. The combined fleet comprises more than 175 aircraft, with significant growth potential based on existing firm orders for 140 aircraft, secured by both airlines. [more - original PR]