Czech Competition Office approves acquisition of CSA Czech Airlines by Pegasus Airlines
Czech Republic's Office for the Protection of Competition approved (11-Sep-2026) the acquisition of CSA Czech Airlines, and subsequently Smartwings, by Pegasus Airlines. The office imposed remedies to maintain efficient competition, as proposed by Pegasus Airlines. The conditions involve transferring a certain number of slots for the summer season on the Prague-Antalya route to another airline. The office has been reviewing the case since May-2026. It identified the main issue as the overlap of activities in the market for scheduled passenger air transport on Prague-Antalya route during the summer season. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Pegasus Airlines signed an agreement in Dec-2025 to acquire Czech Airlines and Smartwings for EUR154 million via its subsidiary Pegasus Europe BV, with completion contingent on regulatory clearances.1 2 Pegasus Airlines CEO Güliz Öztürk said the investment would enrich its network and support operating from different countries to new destinations, noting around 50% of international operations were already directed toward Europe.3 CAPA analysis said the transaction would be a small but genuine step towards European consolidation, with Pegasus projected at 2.8% and Smartwings Group at 0.4% of Europe seats in 2026.4