Czech Competition Office approves acquisition of CSA Czech Airlines by Pegasus Airlines

Pegasus Airlines signed an agreement in Dec-2025 to acquire Czech Airlines and Smartwings for EUR154 million via its subsidiary Pegasus Europe BV, with completion contingent on regulatory clearances.1 2 Pegasus Airlines CEO Güliz Öztürk said the investment would enrich its network and support operating from different countries to new destinations, noting around 50% of international operations were already directed toward Europe.3 CAPA analysis said the transaction would be a small but genuine step towards European consolidation, with Pegasus projected at 2.8% and Smartwings Group at 0.4% of Europe seats in 2026.4