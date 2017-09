Pegasus Airlines CCO Guliz Ozturk confirmed (08-Sep-2017) the carrier increased the number of new A320neo purchases planned for 2017 from three to six. Mr Ozturk said: "the average age will fall even further as we look to create our fleet of the future to improve the customer experience, drive efficiencies and reduce our environmental impact across the board – a vital part of our strategy to transform travel in our region". [more - original PR]