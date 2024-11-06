6-Nov-2024 3:39 PM
Pegasus Airlines: Being an LCC helps in managing changes
Pegasus Airlines general counsel and sustainability director Ali Uzun, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) the LCC "has always been agile and a very successful company to manage change". Mr Uzun said: "Being an LCC helps you a lot in managing changes because your level of adaptability and potential is higher because you're more focused on operations and efficiency and cost base".