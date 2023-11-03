Pegasus Airlines awarded CAPA EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (02-Nov-2023) Pegasus Airlines was awarded the EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 02-Nov-2023. Pegasus is one of the fastest growing airlines of the post-pandemic era. The airline completely recovered its operating capacity during 2022, with leading industry performance in non-fuel unit costs, while also reporting record revenue and profit. Pegasus aims to grow its young and efficient fleet of 100 aircraft by continuing its investment in A321neo aircraft. The carrier is also considering extending its network and growing its business through new products and customer segments. Pegasus is working to improve its efficiency and is undertaking a range of initiatives around social and corporate responsibility, including programmes promoting diversity and gender equality. [more - CAPA PR]