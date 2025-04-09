Pakistan International Airlines achieves first profit in 21 years

Pakistan's Minister of Defence Khawaja M Asif, via his official Twitter account, announced (08-Apr-2025) Pakistan International Airlines achieved an operating profit of PKR9.3 billion (USD33.13 million) and net profit of PKR26.2 billion (USD93.32 million) in FY2024. The result marks the first time the carrier has turned a profit in 21 years, with Mr Asif crediting the performance to "cost and workforce rationalisation, routes optimisation and financial discipline with balance sheet restructuring".