10-Dec-2020 10:07 AM
OTT Airlines applies for Chinese air transport business licence
CAAC announced (09-Dec-2020) OTT Airlines' preparatory work has been completed and the carrier has applied for its air transport business licence, adding CAAC East China Regional Administration has completed its preliminary review. Details as follows:
- Operating base: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport;
- Approval:
- Signed office lease contract with Shanghai Airport (Group);
- CAAC approved the introduction of three Comac ARJ21-700;
- Signed airport use agreement with Shanghai Airport (Group);
- People's Insurance Company of China has agreed to underwrite third party liability insurance and other insurance;
- Signed labour contracts with 10 pilots, 18 maintenance personnel, 10 cabin crew, five security personnel, 13 dispatchers and 17 transportation personnel. [more - original PR - Chinese]