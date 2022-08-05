Oslo Sandefjord Airport pax tops 200,000 in Jul-2022

Oslo Sandefjord Airport reported (02-Aug-2022) it handled 176,944 passengers in Jun-2022 and 201,016 passengers in Jul-2022. Marketing and communications manager Tine Kleive-Mathisen stated: "Traffic has exceeded all expectations. We hardly dared to dream that we would reach 200,000 passengers in July... The SAS strike earlier this summer has probably also given [us] extra traffic in July, as some travellers have been desperate and found non-traditional itineraries around Europe to reach their holiday destination after the journey with SAS was cancelled". [more - original PR - Norwegian]