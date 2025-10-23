Onex and WestJet close sale of minority equity stakes to Delta, Korean Air and Air France-KLM

Onex Partners and WestJet closed (22-Oct-2025) the sale of minority equity stakes in WestJet to Delta Air Lines, Korean Air and Air France-KLM. Delta Air Lines has acquired a 15% minority equity stake in WestJet from the Onex Group, with Korean Air acquiring a further 10%. Upon closing, Delta Air Lines sold and transferred a 2.3% stake in WestJet to its JV partner Air France-KLM. As a result, the respective stakes of the partners stand as follows:

The Onex Group will continue to own and control WestJet, retaining 75% of the group's original investment.