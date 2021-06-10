oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance urge G7 to adopt universal travel standards

oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance called (09-Jun-2021) on the governments of G7 states to agree on a common set of travel and health standards to enable the safe reopening of borders. The G7 countries are due to hold a leadership summit between 11-Jun-2021 and 13-Jun-2021. The airline alliances urged G7 governments to "lead the world in aligning to the following travel measures to reconnect travellers with the world, safely and securely":

Fully vaccinated passengers should be exempt from quarantine;

COVID-19 testing should be easily accessible, affordable and consistent;

Connecting passengers at airports should not be subject to additional testing or quarantine restrictions at the point of transfer if remaining in the transit zone.

The alliances also stated they support IATA's call for governments to adopt digital processes to manage travel health credentials, including vaccine and test certificates, and for G7 member states to agree to common requirements and standards for health credentials as set out by the World Health Organization and ICAO. oneworld CEO Rob Gurney, SkyTeam CEO Kristin Colvile and Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh stated: "International air travel and tourism are vital to the global economy. With considerable data now available to support government decisions in managing risks, decisive action from G7 members to open borders and support clear, consistent, and data-driven measures, would remove uncertainty, particularly around testing and quarantine". [more - original PR]