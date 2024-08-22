Loading
Oman Air unveils new Business Studio cabin, retires first class product

Oman Air unveiled (21-Aug-2024) its new Business Studio inflight cabin, set to replace the carrier's first class product. The cabin features lie-flat seats with 82 inch seat pitch, privacy walls, a 23" inch personal screen, free WiFi connectivity and a la carte dining. The product will be available to book from 09-Sep-2024 and will feature predominantly on the carrier's London and Bangkok services. Oman Air CEO Con Korfiatis stated: "Inspired by valuable guest feedback and to adapt and evolve in line with global market trends, we have strategically refined our premium offering… The traditional first class experience has seen diminished demand, and after careful analysis and benchmarking against industry standards, we decided to retire the product". [more - original PR]

