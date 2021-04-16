16-Apr-2021 5:29 AM
Oman Air and Qatar Airways expand codeshare agreement to 10 US destinations
Oman Air expanded (15-Apr-2021) its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways to 10 new destinations in the US. The new agreement includes services from Muscat to the following destinations:
- New York JFK;
- Houston;
- Chicago;
- Philadelphia;
- Los Angeles;
- Miami;
- Dallas;
- Boston;
- San Francisco;
- Washington Dulles.
Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi stated the growing cooperation with Qatar Airways is a "win-win for both carriers, offering greater flexibility and seamless connectivity for business and leisure travellers flying between Muscat and the USA". [more - original PR]