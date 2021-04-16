Become a CAPA Member
16-Apr-2021

Oman Air and Qatar Airways expand codeshare agreement to 10 US destinations

Oman Air expanded (15-Apr-2021) its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways to 10 new destinations in the US. The new agreement includes services from Muscat to the following destinations:

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi stated the growing cooperation with Qatar Airways is a "win-win for both carriers, offering greater flexibility and seamless connectivity for business and leisure travellers flying between Muscat and the USA". [more - original PR]

